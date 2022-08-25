Family identifies man who died after being shot in a 'road-rage' incident

BILLINGS - Family members have identified the man who died after being shot in an apparent "road-rage" incident in Billings as Michael Joseph Duran.

Duran had recently moved to the area from southern California.

The shooting happened on Saturday, August 20, 2022, near the intersection of 4th Avenue North and 32nd Street North.

Billings police are continuing their investigating into the incident.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Video captured of the incident showed Duran arguing with another man before shots were fired.

Victim of road rage shooting has died

Duran's family has created a donation account to help with transportation and funeral costs:

With a heavy heart, we have to share our brother was taken from us far too soon. We all knew him as the funny, intelligent, witty, and adventurous man he was. Every song he sang, every mountain he climbed, he did it with everything he had. We are bringing Michael home from Montana and would love you all to join us in celebrating his life.

Click here if you would like to help.



