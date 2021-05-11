Family of missing Blackfeet child continues search efforts

GREAT FALLS — As of Monday, three-year old Arden Pepion has been missing on the Blackfeet Reservation for more than two weeks. With no sign of her, and the formal search for her scaled back, her family is taking action.

"It's just emotional and physical. It's taken a toll on us,” said Arden’s grandmother Irene.

The days since April 23, when Arden was last seen, have been hard for her family. Irene said her heart told her Arden was dead but that wasn’t stopping the family from trying to find her.

"We've been going out there to try to be close to Arden. We want Arden. We want our baby home,” Irene said.

Tammy After Buffalo, a pastor and advocate for the family, said the family was working with an unspecified private company as of Monday to continue to search for Arden.

"We're going to go in there very professional, so we're going to go with their advice and their leads, so we look forward to moving in the next few days,” said After Buffalo. "We just hope that the Lord reveals everything that needs to be exposed. Give us the resources that he gives us here as tools."

The family also announced Monday that a reward for information that helps find Arden is being offered, but as of late Monday afternoon the amount had not been announced.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Government Square in Browning.