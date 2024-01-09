Family of woman killed in Montana crash raising money to bring her home

BOZEMAN — The family of a Utah woman who died in a 12-car vehicle crash on Sunday is raising funds to bring her home and support her 7-year-old daughter.

A donation page created on Tuesday says 26-year-old Katie Montgomery was driving home to Salt Lake City on Sunday with her daughter, Rosie, and some friends after a trip to Montana.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a semi jackknifed on I-90 westbound Sunday morning, causing several vehicles to brake and slam into each other on Cardwell Hill, between Three Forks and Cardwell.

"The vehicle Katie was riding in was caught in this wreckage. Rosie escaped with only a few scrapes and bruises but our sweet Katie was the lone fatality," the GoFundMe page stated.

The crash blocked traffic for several hours on Sunday, and requested air ambulances were unable to fly due to weather conditions.

The GoFundMe page for Katie Montgomery says funds will be used for funeral expenses and to bring her home to Utah, with any additional funds going to her daughter, Rosie: "While money cannot bring back her mother it will help secure her future and make sure she is comfortable in her new home with family."

