Billings family 'thankful to be alive' after a fire nearly destroys their home

BILLINGS - On Friday morning, a fire nearly destroyed one family's home on Custer Avenue, and now they are left trying to pick up the pieces.

Imagine waking up to the smell of smoke and realizing that your home is being engulfed by flames. That was the reality for Logan Swift Friday morning, and it's left him feeling fortunate to be alive.

“Within 30 seconds of me being awake, I find out my house is on fire, and I have to save my daughter,” Swift said Sunday afternoon. "It completely took me back. I was shocked. I was confused."

Swift quickly sprang into action — getting his 11-month-old daughter and the family's three dogs out of the house safely.

“I knew I could step away from the house, and if it burned up, it burned up," Swift said. "As long as my animals were safe and my baby was safe."

The fire actually began in one of the family vehicles and completely destroyed the garage, but the fire department was there within minutes and managed to save the house from being a total loss.

“I'm super thankful we didn't lose more," Swift said. "I know I only live like five blocks from the fire station but for them to get there that quick and start putting the fire out is just impressive."

While the family made it out safely, Swift's wife is an artist who kept much of her work in the garage.

“It was just a huge hit to our emotional state and mental state," Swift said. "I mean it’s our first house."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family between now and when insurance kicks in.

“It’s comforting to know that I have the entire town at my back,” Swift said.

For now, Swift and his family are trying to remain positive.

"It’s very depressing, but I know that all of this is material," Swift said. "Nothing living died, so I know that it’s something that can be recovered."