Fatal crash reported on I-15

HELENA — (UPDATE) Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the person who died was a 17-year old pedestrian that was hit by a large truck. No other information has been released at this point.

Teen dies after being hit by vehicle

(1st REPORT) The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is reporting that at least one person has died in a crash north of Helena.

It happened on I-15 near mile marker 198, two miles south of the Lincoln Road overpass.

According to the MHP, first responders were dispatched to the scene just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash appears to have happened in the northbound lane.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that the passing lane is currently blocked, and traffic is down to one lane; drivers should use caution in the area and be prepared for delays.

MTN has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

