Fatal crash reported on I-15

HELENA — (UPDATE) Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the person who died was a 17-year old pedestrian that was hit by a large truck. No other information has been released at this point.
(1st REPORT) The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is reporting that at least one person has died in a crash north of Helena.
It happened on I-15 near mile marker 198, two miles south of the Lincoln Road overpass.
According to the MHP, first responders were dispatched to the scene just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The crash appears to have happened in the northbound lane.
The Montana Department of Transportation says that the passing lane is currently blocked, and traffic is down to one lane; drivers should use caution in the area and be prepared for delays.
