HELENA — Montana is one of 46 states to receive a notice from the federal government to remove certain content from sex education curriculum.

Specifically, they are asking the state to take out topics that relate to gender ideology.

Feds give Montana a deadline to change language in sex education material

In a letter from August 26, the administration for children and families through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that after review of the materials in Montana's Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP), also known as the Optimal Health for Montana Youth, specific "subjects and language are outside the scope" of the Personal Responsibility Education statute.

Some of the language that must be removed includes "sexuality-related issues," "inclusivity for transgender, gender nonconforming, and non-binary youth," and terminology like "gender," "gender identity," and "gender expression" in relation to diversity.

The letter the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) received says the statute on PREP grants states the purpose is to educate students on topics like "abstinence and contraception for the prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections," and it does not mention gender ideology.

As of August 22nd, Montana has nearly $540,000 in remaining funds from the grant, which could be at risk of being lost if the state does not comply.

DPHHS says the "states purchase the program's curriculum from private vendors that develop it, [and] the materials must meet federal requirements."

Below is the statement DPHHS provided to MTN:

"DPHHS did not develop the program's educational materials. In the coming weeks, we will ensure that the curriculum is modified by our grantees in accordance with ACF guidance. In addition, the Gianforte administration does not believe that minor children should be taught gender ideology."

Here is the statement the governor's office sent us:

"Governor Gianforte firmly believes minor children should not be taught gender ideology and thanks President Trump for his commitment to protecting children. In the coming weeks, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services will ensure that the previously drafted curriculum is modified in accordance with ACF guidance."

MTN News

It is important to note that not all public schools in Montana use PREP grants.

Helena Public Schools said they do not receive the grant funding, so these changes will not impact their curriculum.

The letter ends by asking for the modified curricula to be submitted before October 28th.

You can find a list of the full letters here in alphabetical order.