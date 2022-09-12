Watch Now
Fire at Livingston timber company injures 2 people; 3 buildings destroyed

Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 12, 2022
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Fire Department and Park County Rural Fire District 1 responded to an fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston on Monday, September 12, 2022.

According to Park County Rural Fire Chief Dann Babcox, two R-Y employees were injured. Their current condition is not known at this time.

Babcox also said the fire destroyed three structures.

The fire is now contained but crews are monitoring another building that contains tanks of combustible material.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. We will update you if we get more information.

