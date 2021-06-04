Fire at Miracle of America Museum out-building in Polson

POLSON — Crews are battling a structure fire in an outbuilding at the Miracle of America Museum in Polson.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told MTN News firefighters from the Polson city and rural departments are at the scene.

Drivers are asked to not use the Memory Lane entrance to Walmart off of US Highway 93 because there are fire hoses on the road.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, and no word on the possible cause of the fire.

We will update you as we get more information.

From the museum website : "The Miracle of America Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of one of the largest collections of American history. Gil & Joanne Mangels founded the Miracle of America Museum in 1981."