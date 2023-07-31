Evacuations ordered as fire near Lolo neighborhood reaches homes

(UPDATE, 8:25 pm) The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says that due to fire, all areas north of Mormon Creek Road to Highway 12 and on the east side of Highway 93 from Mormon Creek Road to Highway 12 at the junction to Travelers' Rest are under an evacuation order.

Additionally, all homes on the south side of Highway 12 to Travelers Rest State Park are also under an evacuation order.

All residents and visitors have been ordered to leave immediately.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 7:27 pm) A fire burning near a Lolo neighborhood on Sunday, July 30, 2023, has reached three structures, including homes.

The area affected by the fire is along 12680 Triple L Lane near Mormon Creek Road in west Lolo.

Crews were called to the scene quickly and eventually used aerial attacks to help contain the fire.

Our reporter at the scene also saw community members turning on sprinklers and filling up buckets to help their neighbors.

There are no reports of any injuries, and no word yet on the cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.



