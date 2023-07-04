Fire crews rescue several people from Clark Fork River

CLINTON - Several people were rescued from the Clark Fork River in the Clinton area on Monday afternoon.
The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) responded to the 12000 block of Crystal Creek Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. for reports of a river rescue in progress.
Crews arrived to find several people at different sports along the riverbank and on a nearby island, according to a news release.
MRFD used a rescue boat and a UTV to get all of the people to safety with only some minor injuries being reported.
Fire officials note Monday's rescues serve as a reminder of the importance of safety around rivers.
MRFD is asking people to keep the following river safety guidelines in mind:
- Wear appropriate safety gear: Always wear a properly fitted life jacket when engaging in water activities, especially when boating, rafting, or swimming in rivers.
- Be aware of river conditions: Stay informed about the current and anticipated river conditions, including water levels, currents, and any potential hazards, before venturing into the water.
- Avoid alcohol consumption: Alcohol impairs judgment and coordination, increasing the risk of accidents and drowning. It is vital to stay sober and make responsible decisions while near or in the water.
- Stay within your skill level: Be honest about your swimming abilities and only engage in water activities that align with your experience and capabilities. If uncertain, seek professional guidance or take swimming lessons to build confidence and skills.
- Never swim alone: Always swim with a buddy or in designated areas where lifeguards are present. In case of an emergency, having someone nearby can provide essential assistance and ensure prompt rescue if needed.