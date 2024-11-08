HELENA — A fire caused heavy damage and injured firefighters on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at the Builders FirstSource store on the east side of Helena.

Fire damages business, injures 2 firefighters in Helena

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while fighting the fire.

Emergency crews responded at about 10 p.m. to 790 Nicole Street for a report of a fire.

Crews found three semi-trucks, a flatbed, lumber delivery vehicles, and a forklift on fire.

People in the vicinity reported hearing several explosions.

While fighting the fire, a tire on one of the trucks exploded, injuring two firefighters.



They were taken to St. Peter’s Health hospital in Helena and found to have only minor injuries, and were cleared by medical staff.

The remaining crews extinguished the fire without incident.

The initial estimate of damages is $300,000.

The Fire Prevention & Investigation Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

