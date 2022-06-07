Fire destroys drive-in theater in Laurel

One of the last remaining drive-in movie theaters in the state of Montana burned to the ground on Monday, June 6, 2022.

The fire broke out at the Amusement Park Drive-In movie theater in Laurel just before 4 pm.

The fire destroyed the theater's double-sided screen and at least one trailer was also burned.

There were no reports of injuries.

"This is so sad," said Shylo Crone, who was driving home from photographing a wedding for her company Capture Life Photography when she noticed black smoke filling the sky outside of Laurel, and started taking pictures.

“It crumbled down and around there were campers to the side. I know there were campers and trucks to the back. It was scary and I felt so bad for those people that have those campers that could have gotten ruined for did get ruined," she said.

Fire crews from Laurel and Billings battled the fire, but couldn’t stop it from devouring the big screen.

Now its future is uncertain.

“I went there all the time as a kid. I’ve grown up in Laurel since I was five—since then I’ve gotten kids now and you know I would love for my kids to go to the drive-in theater. It is just so fun and it’s just a family moment. It’s just sad," said Crone.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but authorities suspect it was an electrical fire.

The theater was one of only two drive-ins remaining in Montana. It had struggled in recent years to stay open because of the pandemic and a worker shortage, but the owner told MTN News this spring that he was optimistic about the new season.



