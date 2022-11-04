Watch Now
Fire destroys home near Molt

A fire destroyed a home south of Molt early Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2022.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Nov 04, 2022
MOLT – A home was destroyed after a house fire south of Molt engulfed the structure and threatened outbuildings on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office say two people were inside the home at 1801 Lost Trail Road at the time of the fire but escaped without injury.

A neighbor called in the fire at 7:38 a.m. after seeing smoke from the roadway.

Sheriff’s officials suspect the fire was sparked by an electrical problem, but the cause is still being investigated.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel EMS and the Laurel Fire Department, and the Molt Volunteer Fire Department responded.

