Fire engulfs house, barn, and vehicles near York

THE FIRE ON SATURDAY BURNED BETWEEN SIX AND EIGHT ACRES AND ENGULFED A HOUSE, barn — Officials with the York Volunteer Fire Department say that a fire on Saturday burned between six and eight acres and engulfed a house, barn, and vehicles.

In a news release , the department said it had to call for mutual aid to assist with the fire; Tri-Lakes, East Valley, East Helena, and Eastgate departments responded to assist.

The agency added:

As we were just leaving that fire, we had a medical call (six dirty, smoky, smelly firefighters assisted!), and then we spent several hours on Sunday mopping up and monitoring the property. My best guess is that we have put roughly 20,000 gallons of water on it so far.

Folks, please clean up wood, debris, shrubs that make your home less defensible. If you live in the wildland/urban interface area, the best way to protect your home is create enough space around it so that the fire department can protect it. We had no injuries on this call and I am very thankful to all who responded!

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.