Fire erupts in warehouse in Billings

BILLINGS — A fire on Billings' southside sent flames soaring into the night sky at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2022.

Videos from Brandy Morris near the 100 block of Orchard Lane show flames coming out the top of a warehouse just to the east of her residence.

The Billings Fire Department said the fire was near the intersection of Arden Avenue and Hallowell Lane. They also said off-duty fighters were brought to assist the city's efforts.

Morris couldn't believe how big the flames were at several points.

"What could have possibly been in there that was so flammable?" she asked, "Because I pulled that curtain back and that building, it was out the roof. Then it died down, and then it erupted again, and (the firefighters) were still trying to get back there."

Morris says there's a group of rental homes on the same property that the fire luckily did not spread to.

There is no word yet whether anyone was inside the warehouse or injured, nor the total amount of damage.



