Fire triggers evacuation warning for some Seeley Lake residents

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings on Thursday evening for some Seeley Lake residents as emerency crews battle a structure fire in town.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. for Juniper Drive in Seeley Lake. When crews arrived, several structures were engulfed in flames and winds were a concern for the fire to spread.

The area under evacuation warning stretches from Highway 83 up Redwood Lane to Badger Court on the east side. It then extends from Redwood Lane north on Spruce and Tamarack Drive to Cottonwood Lane.

An evacuation warning means there are current or projected hazards associated with an emergency that may require immediate evacuation.

While Missoula County Sheriff's deputies remain in the area to assist, they ask residents to be prepared for conditions to quickly change.

Details regarding the structure fire, such as the cause, have not yet been released. At this point, there are no reports of any serious injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.



