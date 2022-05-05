Firefighters rescue person from smoke-filled Billings apartment

BILLINGS — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from a smoke-filled apartment by Billings firefighters on Tuesday.

A call was made to 911 just after 11 p.m. about smoke coming from a third-floor apartment at 710 N. 18th Street, which is the Stillwater building of the Big Sky Apartments in the North Park Neighborhood.

Located just two blocks from Billings Fire Station 1, fire crews arrived and rescued the person within two minutes.

“They were met by heavy smoke and heat conditions and recognized that there was possibly a victim inside. They immediately made entry and performed a rescue at the same time as controlling the fire,” said Kevin Johnson, assistant fire chief of operations.

The victim was in critical condition from smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital.

“It’s important for everyone to remember to check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors because more times than not, it’s the products of smoke and CO that actually injure or kill people,” Johnson said.

With four engines, one truck and two battalion chiefs on scene, the rescue was a complete team effort.

“This is what we train for day in and day out. We never know when the call is going to come in and what the extent of it is,” said Assistant Chief Johnson.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.



