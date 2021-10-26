Firefighters rescued a climber on Mount Helena and a hiker on Mount Ascension

HELENA — The Helena Fire Department said in a news release that firefighters rescued a stranded climber on Monday on Mount Helena, and an injured hiker on Mount Ascension.

At around 10 a.m., firefighters received a report of a person stranded cliff-side on Mount Helena.

Crews found a climber with no rope or harness approximately 150 feet off the ground.

Helena Fire’s Lt. Matt Welch was lowered to the stranded person and was able to apply a harness to prevent the person from falling. Welch and the climber were lowered to the ground where the person was able to descend under their own power.

At the same time, firefighters were dispatched to a stranded hiker on Mount Ascension with a lower extremity injury.

Crews found the patient with a probable broken leg needing medical care and assistance to the trailhead.

An engine company and EMS crew carried the patient approximately 500 yards in a rescue litter to the waiting ambulance.

Mutual aid response included Lewis & Clark County Search and Rescue, and St. Peter’s EMS.