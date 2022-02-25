Firefighters respond to car fire east of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters responded to extinguish a car fire east of Great Falls on Friday, February 25, 2022.

According to the Malmstrom Air Force Base Fire Department, the car was being taken on a test drive by a Great Falls car dealership.

The car started to make some odd noises, and the "check engine" light came on.

Firefighters said the driver did the right thing and pulled off the highway when the car started to smoke, and flames were coming from the car.

Responding agencies included the MAFB Fire Department and Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department.

There were no injuries.



TRENDING ARTICLES

