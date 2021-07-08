Man dies after being hit by falling tree

PHILIPSBURG — A man died Wednesday afternoon after he was hit by a falling tree while fishing west of Philipsburg.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says emergency responders were called to an area about five miles west of the Kyle Bohrnsen Bridge at approximately 2:15 p.m. for a fisherman who was struck by a tree.

The 53-year-old Colorado man died as a result of blunt force injuries.

High winds were reported to be in the area at the time of the incident.

The name of the victim has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.