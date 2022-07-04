Flash flooding in parts of south-central Lewis & Clark County (video)

HELENA — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for south-central Lewis & Clark County by the National Weather Service in Great Falls. Affected areas include Helena and East Helena until 9:15 p.m.

Pictures and video provided by Helena resident Andy Shirtliff showed water rushing down Last Chance Gulch up to the top of wheel-wells on cars as people held doors shut tight on businesses to limit water coming into establishments.

Downed trees and limbs can be seen throughout downtown.

Several streets in the Capitol area saw rapid flooding with a number of homeowners reporting basement flooding to MTN.

The Lewis & Clark Library has flooding in its building. Maintenance teams were quick to get to work removing the water. Dave Schulte told MTN their priority is to get the moisture out of the building and get the air dried out as soon as possible to avoid mold retention. Damages to the library and the collection are still being assessed.

(National Weather Service Release)

At 723 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.



HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding.



SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.



IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.



Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Helena, East Helena and Spring Meadow Lake State Park.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.



FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

We will update you if we get more information.