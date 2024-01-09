Watch Now
Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting of juvenile

marion montana map
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 09, 2024
One person died following a shooting that happened in Marion - about 21 miles west of Kalispell - on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The Flathead Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that emergency dispatchers were told “an older juvenile male had accidentally shot another juvenile male in the chest.”

Despite attempted life-saving measures at the scene, the juvenile passed away.

At this point, authorities have not released the name of either person involved.

The Flathead County Detective Division is performing the investigation which has been referred to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office and Youth Court for review.

