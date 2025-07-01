Float plane crashes into Harrison Lake; no serious injuries

BUTTE — A float plane crashed into Harrison Lake on Monday afternoon (June 30, 2025) with two occupants.

According to a news release from the Madison County Emergency Management/Fire Warden, both occupants were able to escape the wreckage unharmed and had reached the shore when emergency management personnel arrived.

The aircraft had departed the Bozeman airport earlier that morning.

The boat launch and beach are closed until further notice, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

No other details have been released at this point, as recovery efforts of the plane continue.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration, and Monana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

We will update you if we get more information.