Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Float plane crashes into Harrison Lake; no serious injuries

Madison County Emergency Management / Fire Warden
Madison County Emergency Management / Fire Warden
Madison County Emergency Management / Fire Warden
Posted
and last updated

BUTTE — A float plane crashed into Harrison Lake on Monday afternoon (June 30, 2025) with two occupants.

According to a news release from the Madison County Emergency Management/Fire Warden, both occupants were able to escape the wreckage unharmed and had reached the shore when emergency management personnel arrived.

The aircraft had departed the Bozeman airport earlier that morning.

The boat launch and beach are closed until further notice, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

TRENDING
Grizzly bears spotted near Augusta Semi-trailer hauling pigs crashes near Wolf Creek Independence Day festivities set for Great Falls Montana schools superintendent faces DUI charge

No other details have been released at this point, as recovery efforts of the plane continue.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration, and Monana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App