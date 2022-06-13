Flooding closes some roads in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park announced Monday morning that effective immediately, some roads in the northern portion of the park are temporarily closed and visitors in the area are being evacuated.

Park officials said in a news release that the closures are due to “substantial flooding, rockslides, and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall.”

According to the release, the following roads are closed:



North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) to Mammoth Hot Springs

Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower-Roosevelt

Tower-Roosevelt to the Northeast Entrance

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris Junction

Canyon Junction to Tower-Roosevelt

Yellowstone National Park / Flickr High water levels in Gardner River alongside the North Entrance Road

Yellowstone said some of the roads could remain closed for an extended period of time.

The release included the following information:



Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of road in the park have been washed out between Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, and multiple bridges may be affected.

Visitors currently in the northern portion of the park are being evacuated.

US Highway 89 S is closed at Yankee Jim Canyon due to approximately 3 feet of water on the road. Check the Montana Department of Transportation [mdt.mt.gov] for road updates.

The National Park Service, Park County, Montana, and state will work with the communities of Gardiner, Silver Gate and Cooke City to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.

Crews will begin to assess damage in the southern portion of the park soon.

Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads [nps.gov]. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

Yellowstone will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available.

Additional photos courtesy of Yellowstone National Park:

Yellowstone National Park / Flickr Large rockslide on North Entrance Road in the Gardner Canyon