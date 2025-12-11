Flooding, road closures, damaged bridges in Lincoln County

Severe weather in Northwest Montana has prompted the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office to request necessary travel only.

The Sheriff's Office said on Thursday morning that there is "flooding, rock and mud slides in all areas across the county."

A video provided to MTN by Mark Wigner shows that a bridge along Farm to Market Road has partially collapsed.

The National Weather Service Office reports that the bridge over Libby Creek on Farm To Market Road has failed.

Mark Wigner

NWS also reports residents at the end of Vicks Lane off of Farm To Market Road are under a foot of water from Libby Creek.

Video of Libby Creek from Judy McKay:

Lincoln County Flooding

The City of Troy reports heavy rains overnight and that several lower areas have experienced flooding.

St. Haul Road/Garrison Road is closed by Callahan Bridge, and the Troy Museum/Callahan Park is closed.

The Troy School District has also cancelled classes for the day.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports Montana Highway 56 is closed between mile marker 16.7 and mile marker 172 just south of Bull Lake.

Montana Secondary Highway 482, Farm to Market Road, is closed south of Libby.

The National Weather Service reports approximately 6 inches of water is over the road on West 2nd Street by Parmenter Creek in the Libby area.

NWS also reports the 5th Street bridge is underwater at Libby Creek and that the road is closed.

Click here for the latest MDT road closure information.