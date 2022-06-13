Floodwaters cut off Stillwater Mine, some employees stranded

Floodwaters have eroded the road to the Stillwater Mine, stranding some employees.

According to an announcement by Sibanye vice president Wayne Robinson, there were 56 employees at the mine site who were unable to leave before floodwaters eroded the road between Nye and the mine.

The employees are "keeping safe, as well as providing a place of refuge for campers that are arriving from nearby Woodbine campground," the announcement states.

Stillwater Co. MT DES/Facebook

Most of the employees who were working the night shift were able to make it home or were on their way home Monday morning, Robinson said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our communities and our local emergency responders as they all work on this challenging situation."