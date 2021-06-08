Florence Carlton school board moves meeting online due to firearms concerns

FLORENCE — (UPDATE: 4:44 p.m.) Tuesday evening's Florence-Carlton School Board meeting has moved online based on reports that individuals plan to bring firearms onto the school property.

Emotions are already running high as the meeting will address the rules and regulations surrounding school clubs after concerns were raised concerning an LGTBQ+ group.

Community members learned prior to a May board meeting some middle school students had formed an alliance group offering a safe space for those who identify as LGBTQ+.

The student club began at the start of the school year and was supervised by a school advisor.

However, this spring, a school staff member raised concerns that students who join the club may need parental permission. During last month's board meeting that was going to address club protocol, some community members showed up to protest.

Florence-Carlton Middle School parent Brittany McLaughlin -- whose daughter is one of the club's founders -- said she appeared at the May meeting in support of the group. But after the behavior she saw at the meeting, she started a support group called Bitterroot Alliance for Diversity and Equality.

She told MTN News LGBTQ+ students need a club to offer the support they otherwise may not receive at school.

“We just decided that because of all of the negativity that we experienced at the board meeting with this group of people that we needed to do something to combat that -- that we needed to do something to show love and acceptance for the LGBTQ community -- [and] minorities," McLaughlin said.

The school board is expected to make a final decision on whether or not to keep the club informal or move it to formal status -- which would require a permission slip from parents -- during Tuesday's meeting.

(1st REPORT, 1:11 p.m.) Tuesday night's Florence Carlton School District board meeting will be held virtually.

According to a social media post, the decision was made due to "reports that individuals will be bringing firearms onto school property tonight for our meeting."

"We will be moving the meeting to an online format only due to concerns about the safety and welfare of our community, staff, and board members," the post continues.

The meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m., will now be held via zoom. Click here to view the school board agenda.

