Folklore Coffee is bringing live music to Valier

VALIER — Folklore Coffee in Valier is hoping to liven up the community not only with their caffeine, but also with their first live music performance since the start of the pandemic.

Folklore Coffee is an award-winning Conrad-based business that has opened several stores across Montana. In February 2020 Folklore opened in Valier just as the pandemic hit. Almost immediately after their open house, all events shut down.

“Every month we try to plan some sort of event for the community. Like I said I think people are just excited to have a gathering place in our community for different events like this. Like I said people in a small town, the tight knit communities and everybody kind of works together a looks out for each other is kind of why we’re her and so I think people are really excited to come out and hear her sing,” said Melissa Peebles, manager of Folklore Coffee Valier.

Now Folklore is testing out the small community of Valier to host their first live music event before implementing more throughout their five locations. “We’ll have pastries and the espresso bar will be open. We’re inviting everyone to come down and share in the event. Maybe buy a CD, grab a latte and we look forward to seeing everybody,” said Peeble.

People supporting people is the Montana way. To show their support for artists, on April 9th from 5:30-7:30pm, Folklore has welcomed Bozeman singer/songwriter Marcie Lovgren. Lovgren will play all seven of her original songs from her first album called "Faultline."

“I love Montana, I was born and raised here. Bozeman was a little bit different, was a little bit smaller back when I grew up but I am very deeply tied to Montana. I love small town, I love farm country. I want to reach as many people as I can and share my music with the whole state,” said Lovgren.

Folklore is following social distancing guidelines. Masks are required to attend the performance unless you are sipping on a beverage or enjoying a pastry.