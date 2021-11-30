Foo Fighters plan Big Sky show

The Foo Fighters are coming to the Treasure State this summer.

According to the band's website , the group will perform in Big Sky on Wednesday, August 10 at 7 pm in the Big Sky Events Arena.

The site says: "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 10, 2022 as part of their LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022 tour. The band will open with a headline show for the 2022 Peak to Sky concert series."

The band was founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl. The group took its name from "foo fighter," a term used by Allied aircraft pilots for UFOs and other aerial phenomena.

Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album four times.