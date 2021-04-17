Foodie Friday: Beef N Bone Steakhouse

ULM — Cassandra Soto went behind the kitchen door at the Beef N Bone Steakhouse in Ulm to watch owner/chef Michael in action. He cooked up one of the house specialties - the Tomahawk.

The Beef N Bone website states:

Chef Michael was born in Bozeman, Montana. Raised in Montana, and has worked the last 28 years in Montana feeding the great people of this state. He has had a lifelong dream to own his own business and what better place to do this than in the state that he was born and raised in. It is a privilege to be able to continue to provide his love for food with the people of this great state. Chef Michael, wife Catherine and son Eric are pleased to provide you with a quality dining experience and hope that you will consider “our” place, “your” place.

The Beef N Bone Steakhouse is about seven miles southeast of Great Falls at 19 Ulm North Frontage Road, and is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here to visit the website ; click here for the Facebook page ; or call them at 406-866-2333.

