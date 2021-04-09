Foodie Friday: Tall Boys Tavern in Hobson

HOBSON — Cassandra Soto went behind the kitchen door at Tall Boys Tavern in Hobson to watch owner/chef Liz Carr in action. Liz cooked up one of the house specialties - the Cowboy Cut Ribeye.

Tall Boys Tavern, which opened in 2015, bills itself as "fancy, but not fancy." It is at 122 Central Avenue in Hobson.

Click here to visit the website , which includes these bits of trivia:



Scenes from Thunderbolt & Lightfoot (starring Jeff Bridges and Clint Eastwood) were filmed here!

602C Basin Max is a taxidermy-d bull hanging in our bar, that sired the vast majority of the world's certified Angus beef!

The building used to be the Hobson Opera House; there's an old auditorium upstairs!

The building was also a bank; the old safe is now our beer cooler! We had to drill through 18 inches of concrete to make the cooler window!

We are haunted! There is a lady ghost that resides upstairs and only comes out after dark!

