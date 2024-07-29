Watch Now
Fort Belknap Indian Community reports sighting of wild boar

GREAT FALLS — The Fort Belknap Indian Community says that there was a reported sighting of a wild boar on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

A news release says that the boar was seen at 8 a.m. about three miles south of the Three Buttes cut-across.

Officials have not been able to locate the boar at this point.

They advise that if you see a wild boar, you should not approach it, as they can be dangerous.

People are encouraged to call the Fish & Wildlife Department at 406-353-4801 if they any wild boars.

Wild boars - also referred to as feral pigs - can harm people and livestock, and also eat up vegetation.

From the Montana Department of Livestock (link):

  • In Montana, feral swine are regulated by the Department of Livestock.
  • Montana’s definition of feral swine includes animals living in an untamed or wild state, as well as swine that appear to be contained for commercial hunting or trapping.
  • Only those entities authorized by DOL may take feral swine on public lands.
  • Introducing, transporting, and releasing feral swine in Montana is illegal.
  • Hunting feral swine in Montana is illegal.
  • Feeding feral swine is illegal.
  • Private landowners and public land users must notify the Department of Livestock immediately following a sighting of feral swine.
  • Feral swine sightings must be reported within 24 hours and should be made to the Department of Livestock emergency reporting number 406-444-2976.
  • Penalties for violation of Montana law includes fines of at least $2,000 but not more than $10,000 for each violation. 

The US Department of Agriculture says that feral swine - also known as wild pigs, wild boars, wild hogs, and razorbacks - are a dangerous and destructive invasive species, and their populations have expanded across the country.

FROM NOVEMBER 2019:

Montana Ag Network: feral hogs in Montana

