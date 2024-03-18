Fort Benton bar will host a March Madness Calcutta

FORT BENTON — If you think you have an eye for upsets and want to support a good cause, B Social Bar & Lanes in Fort Benton will let you do both with their first ever March Madness Calcutta.

At six p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, you can purchase one of the 64 March Madness teams at B Social, and the further your team goes in the tournament, the more money you win.

The bar and bowling alley wants to create a fun, safe environment for the people of Fort Benton, and all the proceeds will go toward the Fort Benton Lions Club.



“The Lions Club are good friends of ours, they do a lot here in Fort Benton,” said Trapper, the owner of B Social Bar and Lanes, “They do a lot of charities towards diabetes and hearing loss, so we’ve worked with them quite a bit in the past.”

B Social is excited to see the turnout on Tuesday, and they hope to continue to host and grow the Calcutta each year, because they believe March Madness is the best time of year.

B Social Bar and Lanes is located at 1314 Front Street in Fort Benton. Click here to visit the Facebook page.