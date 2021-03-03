Fort Benton High School recognizes excellent students and staff

FORT BENTON — Fort Benton High School is boosting school pride by recognizing excellence on campus. Each week educators choose two students to recognize for acts of kindness with a Student of The Week Award.

Fort Benton High School honors excellent students and staff

The school also has what they call an "Attahorn Award" to honor faculty and staff. The award is a kind of relay of support for co-workers where the previous winner nominates the next.

The awards were created during the pandemic to lift the spirits of students and staff.

“It makes you feel supported and appreciated in a world where most of the time, especially in education, we don’t get thanks a lot. To be recognized for that and the trials that I’ve endured moving to a remote area in Montana, it means the world to me,” said Jaylyn Meyers, an English teacher, who was the first recipient of the Attahorn Award.

”It’s special. It really means something to me personally. It shows that my teachers are recognizing what I’m doing in school and the efforts that I’m putting forth to make Fort Benton a better place,” said student Billy Ullery who has been awarded Student Of The Week twice.

Fort Benton High School hopes to inspire other schools to adopt a type of award system like the Attahorn or Student Of The Week in their district.