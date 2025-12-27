Fort Benton Museum's Homestead Village transforms into a winter wonderland

Twinkling lights, glowing windows, and a whole lot of Christmas spirit are bringing the magic of the season to life at the Fort Benton Museum’s Homestead Village.

Visitors are invited to take a stroll through the museum’s annual holiday light display, where historic buildings are transformed into a cozy winter wonderland. Each year, the village is decorated by museum staff member Bonnie Cook, who says the display is all about spreading joy during the holiday season.

“I usually just start with a feeling,” Cook said. “Everything here is made by hand and I just try and figure out what to do and how to paint it and have fun with it.”

Cook says she draws inspiration from classic Christmas scenes, old-fashioned holiday décor, and the village itself, letting each building guide how it’s decorated. From glowing wreaths to carefully placed lights, she says the goal is to keep things festive while honoring the history of the space.

But for Cook, the display is about more than decorations.

“I do this for the community,” she said. “Christmas can be a hard time for people, and if this gives someone a little bit of happiness or brings back a good memory, then it’s worth it.”

The light show has become a seasonal tradition for many families in Fort Benton and beyond, offering a simple, nostalgic way to celebrate the holidays together.

Cook hopes visitors leave feeling a little lighter than when they arrived.

“If people walk away feeling happier, even just for a moment, then I’ve done what I set out to do,” she said.

The Homestead Village light display is open through December 31st from 5 pm-8:30 pm and is free for the public to enjoy, making it an easy stop for anyone looking to soak up some Christmas cheer.

The Fort Benton Museum is located at 1205 20th St S, Fort Benton, MT.

