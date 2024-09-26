Having emergency services in rural places is critical, and one volunteer paramedic in Chouteau County received recognition for her service.

Fort Benton paramedic earns 'Community Hero Award'

Amanda Jenson, operations chief for Fort Benton and Geraldine Community Ambulance, was nominated for the First Interstate Bank “community hero award” by her EMS family.

Jenson and her family had the opportunity to attend the September 21st football game at Montana State University, where she was announced as the recipient of the award.

“I'm honored to be able to have that award and be recognized for rural communities,” said Jenson.

Jenson is the only paramedic in Chouteau County, serving the communities of Loma, Carter, Fort Benton, and Highwood. They also provide mutual aid with Geraldine.



“I have about 13 years in EMS; I came from Arizona, I’ve been serving Chouteau County for five plus years,” Jenson explained. “Just being able to serve a community is awesome, it’s usually people’s worst day of their life, and so when you can make that better, it’s a gift.”

Jenson said her favorite part of the experience was having both her family and her EMS family there to help her accept the award.

Jenson added, “It's a blessing to be able to participate in something like that and be recognized. I think having some of my EMS family there as well, and then my kids being able to experience that with me was awesome, but just grateful to be able to be there.”

First Interstate Bank and MSU ask Montanans to nominate people they feel go above and beyond to make a difference in their community.