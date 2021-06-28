Fort Benton Police Department gives update on Summer Celebration incidents

GREAT FALLS — Thousands of people visited Fort Benton for the annual Summer Celebration on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

On Monday, the Fort Benton Police Department released information about several incidents they responded to during the event:

A rumor is going around about a stabbing that occurred during Summer Celebration. There were no calls made to Law Enforcement or EMS and officers were in the Downtown area all night. There were medical calls in the downtown area, however none of them were related to any disturbances.



Law Enforcement did respond to minor disturbances throughout the weekend, however no large fights were observed or reported. We did not have any reports of vehicle burglaries or criminal mischiefs for the weekend.



Fort Benton Police handled over 40 calls for service as well as assisted with traffic control for all of the events and made the following arrests.

Minor in Possession -4

DUI-1

Resisting Arrest-1

Assault On A Peace Officer-1

Partner Family Member Assault-1

Disorderly Conduct-1

Obstructing A Peace Officer-1

Several subjects were detained but released without charges.