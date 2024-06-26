Fort Benton preps for annual Summer Celebration

GREAT FALLS — Fort Benton is hosting its annual Summer Celebration. It begins on Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30.

The event will feature live music, food vendors, face-painting, art and artists, crafts vendors, sidewalk chalk art, car show, a street dance, and much more.

There will be fireworks on Saturday as darkness falls.



FRIDAY JUNE 28

9:00 - 5:00 Used Book Sale - Chouteau County Library 1518 Main Street

10:00 - 5:00 Chalk Up Fort Benton- Sidewalk Art Contest- 1400 Block Front St. Sponsored by Prairie Rose Art Cooperative and Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program

10:30 - 4:00 Museums Open , Fee Involved: Museum of the Upper Missouri and Historic Fort Benton at Old Fort Park, Museum of the Northern Great Plains, 1205 20th St, and IG Baker House (No fee) 1608 Front Street

10:30 - 4:30 Montana Column Reenactment Group at the Fort reenacting encampment by Company B of the 7th Infantry

11:30 - 1:30 Kickoff Luncheon - Hosted by First Bank of Montana-1502 Main St.

11:30 - 1:30 Summer Celebration T Shirts available for sale - First Bank of Montana

11:25 - 11:55 Live Music - Jamie Carrier Singer/Songwriter, First Bank of Montana

12:00 - 12:45 Live Music - City Band, First Bank of Montana

12:55 - 1:30 Live Music - Greg Kinder-First Bank of Montana

2:00 Live Music - City Band - Grand Union Square

3:00 - 7:00 9 Hole Mini Golf (fee) and free yard games for kids - Old Fort Park

3:00 - 7:00 Summer Celebration “Crafts and Things”- Old Fort Park

3:00 - 7:00 Art on the Levee - Old Fort Park

4:30-5:30 Live Music - City Band Concert -Old Fort Park

5:00 Food Vendors Open - Old Fort Park

6:30 Pie Auction-GFWC of Fort Benton Women’s Club - Community Bible Center 912 16th St

8:30 - 12:00AM Live Music - Trent Brooks - Downtown

SATURDAY JUNE 29

7:00 - 10:00 Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at Cook Shack- Old Fort Park- Pool Repair Committee and EMTs (Fee Involved)

7:30 - 10:00 Free Breakfast and Face Painter/Ballons co-sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance - Jared Vielleux and Chouteau County Farm Bureau Federation - 1402 Front St

8:00 Children’s Fishing Derby- Along the Steamboat Levee- Sign up at Store - Sponsored by Fort Benton Hardware

9:00 Audra Morger-Bonilla Memorial Fun Run/Walk (Registration 8am) Begins at Lewis & Clark Statue 1 mile, 5k, 10k

9:00 - 7:00 Summer Celebration “Crafts and Things” - Old Fort Park

9:00 - 7:00 Art on the Levee- Old Fort Park

10:00 - 2:00 Open House -St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 1112 14th Street

10:00 - 5:00 Chalk Up Fort Benton- Sidewalk Art Contest 1400 Block Front St Sponsored by Prairie Rose Art Cooperative and MTUPP

10:00 - 5:30 Summer Celebration T Shirts available for sale - Old Fort Park

10:00 - 7:00 9 Hole Mini Golf (fee) and free yard games for kids - Old Fort Park

10:00 - 2:00 Used Book Sale, Chouteau County Library- 1518 Main St

10:30 - 4:00 Museums Open , Fee Involved: Museum of the Upper Missouri and Historic Fort Benton at Old Fort Park, Museum of the Northern Great Plains, 1205 20th St, and IG Baker House (No fee) 1608 Front Street

10:30 - 4:30 Montana Column Reenactment Group at the Fort reenacting encampment by Company B of the 7th Infantry

11:00 Parade - A Montana Treasure - Along Front Street

11:00 - 6:00 Big Sky Health and Beauty offering IV Hydration Therapy, fee involved at Studio Salon 1716 Front St

11:00 - 6:00 Magpie and the Honeybee face painting & balloons Gazebo at Old Fort Park

11:00 Food Vendors at Old Fort Park

12:00 - 1:40 Live Music - Tales From Ghost Town - Old Fort Park

12:00 - 3:00 Summer Celebration Car Show - Front Street

12:30 - 2:00 Live Music - Greg Kinder at B Social

12:30 - 2:00 Live Music - Preston and Jamie at The Public House

1:00 Corn Hole Tournament Registration/Tourney begins at 2:00 1400 Block in front of Pour House Saloon (fee involved)

1:30 - 3:00 Live Music - Ryan Johnson and Rob Kohler at The Wake Cup Coffee House

2:00 - 3:30 Live Music - Travis Yost at Old Fort Park

2:00 - 3:00 Live Music - Tim Butterfield at The Freeze

3:30 - 4:30 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Expo with Preston Bludworth of Drago Fire Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at Old Fort Park

6:00 - 7:00 Live Music - The Lucky Valentines - Downtown Stage

7:30 - 9:00 Live Music - Park Bench - Downtown Stage

9:30 - 1:00AM Live Music - Melissa Lynn Band - Downtown Stage

AFTER DARK Fireworks

SUNDAY JUNE 30

7:00 - 10:00 Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast- Cook Shack- Pool Repair Committee and EMTs (Fee)

8:00 - 1:00 Big Sky Health and Beauty offering IV Hydration Therapy, fee involved at Studio Salon 1716 Front St

10:00 - 2:00 Summer Celebration T Shirts available for sale - Old Fort Park

10:00 - 2:00 Face Painting and balloons- Magpie and the Honeybee- Old Fort Park

10:00 - 2:00 Summer Celebration “Crafts and Things”- Old Fort Park

10:00 - 2:00 9 Hole Minigolf (fee) and free yard games for kids - Old Fort Park

10:00 - 2:00 Art on the Levee- Old Fort Park

11:00 Food Vendors Open- Old Fort Park

11:00 - 12:30 Live Music and Story Telling - Philip Page - Old Fort Park

12:00 - 4:00 Museums Open , Fee Involved: Museum of the Upper Missouri and Historic Fort Benton at Old Fort Park, Museum of the Northern Great Plains, 1205 20th St, and IG Baker House (No fee) 1608 Front Street

1:00 - Dennis McSweeney Memorial Talent Show -Old Fort Park

