Fort Benton Volunteer Fire Department gets $50K from Mountain View Co-op

FORT BENTON — The Fort Benton Volunteer Fire Department got a big jump start in expanding their fire station after receiving a $50,000 grant from Mountain View Co-op.

The 40'x60' building was constructed in 1983. Fort Benton Fire Chief Jared Vielleux explained why the expansion is needed.

"We need it to fit more trucks. We have one truck that doesn't fit into our facility right now, and we are needing to make room for that. Some of these trucks that are new or bigger just don't fit into our current facility that was made forty years ago."

Vielleux explained the process of receiving the grant.

"We heard about it from our local Mountain View Co-op here in town, so we visited with them, applied and did an in-person interview. About a week later, we heard the results."

MTN News

The fire department is currently at $70,000 in funding, an additional $20,000 from a 2022 Lippard-Clawiter Foundation Grant.

The expansion will consist of a taller ceiling followed by two garage door bays for some of the larger vehicles. Additionally, they will reside the entire building, adding signage to the garage doors.

The work will be divided into several phases as the funds become available. Vielleux said they hope to get a head start as soon as they are able to.

"Our whole project is around $300,000 dollars. That is our current need, but if we wait longer, it may be more. We want to go through this as fast as we can."

When speaking with Mountain View Co-op, marketing and communications manager, Brent Grassman gave a background on the grant itself and who it is geared towards.

Grassman said, "Mountain View Co-op started a foundation a few years ago where we made it our mission to support local communities. We are a local company and we believe in supporting local communities."

The Fire Station is currently cramped. There are not enough bays for the equipment and little room for training and storage.

"That's kind of a common problem for a lot of fire departments in the smaller towns" Grassman said. "They get bigger equipment, and they don't fit in their fire halls. Fort Benton ran into that problem, so they are going to build a whole new fire hall that's going to be bigger and support their future needs."

The Fort Benton Fire Department aims to hit the $50,000 matching goal to collect an additional $50,000 promised by Mountain View Co-Op.

Those who wish to contribute can make checks payable to the Fort Benton Volunteer Fire Department Association. Mail to: PO Box 1103, Fort Benton, MT 59442.

