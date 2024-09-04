GREAT FALLS — In Fort Benton, a unique artist named Dale Robertson has been capturing the essence of the American West through his remarkable horseshoe sculptures.

Using parts of the West and horse culture as inspiration, Dale creates stunning pieces of art that showcase his deep connection to the region.

Fort Benton's Dale Robertson: Crafting the West in Horseshoes

“I do life-sized animals. I use horseshoes, and as you can see, there’s a variety of different animals that I’ve done over the years,” said Dale, who has been sculpting since 2002.

Western Themes Brought to Life

Dale’s art primarily focuses on Western themes, with buffalo sculptures being some of his standout pieces. “I’ve got two different styles of buffalo. This is kind of a fighting buffalo, with his head down. I use shoes to make it look like the matting on the shoulders and legs. It came out really good,” Dale shared. His other style features a buffalo with its head held high, towering with a hump as tall as Dale himself.

From Montana to Beyond

Over the years, Dale’s work has been showcased across Montana and beyond. “I’ve shown in Great Falls, Helena, Miles City, and Dillon, and all over different parts of the state,” he said. Although he used to participate in more shows, Dale now sells most of his sculptures online or directly from his front yard.

His Largest Sculpture Yet

Dale’s latest piece is not only his most recent but also his largest and most cherished. “This is my pride and joy,” he said, proudly displaying the massive sculpture. “I don’t know if you can see all the different colors, but once it was powder-coated, it came out absolutely gorgeous.”

Creating this sculpture was no easy feat. Dale described the challenges he faced, from adjusting horns that weren’t symmetrical to having the piece sandblasted and painted.

“There are about a thousand shoes in that sculpture,” he noted.

Despite the difficulties, Dale considers this piece to be his favorite. “It was the hardest one I’ve ever done. After I had it finished with the powder coating and everything, it has my heart. It’s my favorite one,” he said.

Carving His Own Path

Dale’s approach to sculpture is truly unique. While others may build using plates, gears, or other materials, Dale stands out by crafting large-scale sculptures using horseshoes. “Everybody’s got their own thing,” he reflected, emphasizing his distinctive artistic vision.

For those interested in Western art or the remarkable work that can be done with something as humble as a horseshoe, Dale Robertson’s sculptures are a must-see. His dedication to his craft and his love for the West shine through in every piece he creates.

