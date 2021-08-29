Watch
Four people injured in Billings crash

4 injured in mid-town Billings crash
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 29, 2021
A three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 15th Street West sent four people to the hospital with what police are calling minor injuries Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. and shut down both eastbound lanes on Grand, as well as one westbound lane.

Witnesses say a man in his 40s was driving a red Lexus and ran a red light and T-boned a Toyota 4-Runner, causing the 4-Runner to flip and land on its side.

Two people in each car were taken to a hospital via ambulance, but it is not being investigated as a serious injury crash.

The 4-Runner then spun and collided with a Subaru Forester, causing minor damage.

(First Report) The eastbound lanes of Grand Avenue were shut down Saturday afternoon near the intersection of 15th Street West after a three-vehicle accident.

Billings police said to expect delays.

One westbound lane remains open.

