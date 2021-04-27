Free youth dental screenings in Vaughn on Wednesday

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health, in partnership with the Vaughn Public School, will offer free dental screenings for students in grades K-8 on Wednesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Alluvion Health said in a news release that this is the first of several partnership opportunities with Vaughn Public School and Alluvion Health, and both organizations are excited about the opportunity to streamline the delivery of services to a population that may face some barriers to care.

Jan Cahill, Superintendent of Vaughn Public School, said in a news release, “We are committed to the health and well-being of the students and know that our rural location can make it hard for them to get the services they need. This is just one reason we are excited to bring these free dental screenings to them. In addition, this is a great opportunity to introduce Alluvion Health to our community as they are preparing to offer more local services in partnership with the school.”

Parents/guardians who would like their students to participate just need to complete a consent form provided by Alluvion Health. The forms will be available on-site the day of the screening and there is no cost or insurance needed on the day of the event.

For more information, call the Alluvion dental office at 406-791-9267.