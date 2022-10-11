Fuel Fitness president resigns after Butte and Helena gym closures

Michael Burks, the president of Fuel Fitness & Nutrition, has stepped down amid the controversial closures of gyms in Butte and Helena.

Fuel Fitness said in a news release that "Burks recently removed himself entirely from the executive team."

Chris Runyon was selected to replace Burks as president. The release states the decision came after an “overwhelming response” from the public when Burks closed the Butte and Helena gyms on October 2 without informing employees or gym members.

Fuel Fitness has locations in Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell, Missoula, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Last week, in a four-page statement, Burks said that the Butte and Helena facilities had to close due to financial losses. Burks alleges the Butte and Helena facilities were underperforming in numbers and money was being stolen by a Butte employee. Burks writes that the closures would have been done years ago if not for the numbers being allegedly manipulated.



Below is the full letter provided by Burks via a third party to the media. MTN is unable to verify or disprove many of the allegations in the letter, but due to its nature, it is important that our readers are able to read the full letter themselves:



