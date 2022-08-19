Fuel truck rolls over in Yellowstone National Park

The driver of a fuel tanker truck lost control on Friday, August 19, 2022, causing the truck to roll on a section of Highway 191 that runs through the western portion of Yellowstone National Park.

A park news release said the incident happened in the early morning hours near mile marker 16 on Highway 191.

The truck spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons of fuel; authorities do not yet known if any reached nearby Grayling Creek.

The southbound lane of the highway is blocked but is passable in both directions with traffic control in place, according to the release, and drivers should plan for delays until the scene has been cleared.

Responding agencies include Hebgen Basin Fire and EMS units, cleanup and mitigation contractors, and park staff.

There were no injuries and mitigation cleanup efforts are underway. We will update you if we get more information.