Fugitive kills himself in Ronan

A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself in Lake County on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Patrick James Cork - who police on Tuesday said was armed and dangerous - shot himself at about 11:55 p.m. in Ronan.

According to a news release, a Ronan police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, Cork shot himself.

The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death. Cork's body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.



(SEPTEMBER 13, 2022) Police in Missoula are searching for Patrick James Cork, a fugitive who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Montana Department of Corrections Patrick James Cork

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says there is a $50,000 warrant for Cork's arrest, adding that he is "actively attempting" to elude law enforcement.

Cork is 6'4' tall and weighs 210 pounds with a muscular build. He has brown hair and black eyes.

MPD believes Cork is in possession of a handgun.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Cork was convicted last year for violating an order of protection.

Anyone who sees Cork should not approach him, and is urged to call 911.

