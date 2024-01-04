Fundraiser launched for family of woman killed in crash near Three Forks

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

At about 1:26 a.m., Gallatin County Dispatch began receiving calls of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 at mile marker 294. The suspect vehicle - a Buick Enclave, according to the Montana Highway Patrol - was reportedly westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the Buick "subsequently caused a head-on collision with another vehicle at mile marker 278."

The driver of the second vehicle - a 22-year-old Townsend woman currently residing in Belgrade, driving a Ford Expedition - died at the scene; the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. The person's name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Buick - a 23-year old man from Bozeman - was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet named the suspect, nor indicated the nature or severity of his injuries.

The MHP says that alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the crash, and is continuing to investigate the crash with the assistance of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The family of the woman who died has identified her as Laysa Grewell. According to a GoFundMe page, she was the sole provider for her young daughter.

GoFundMe Laysa Grewell and her daughter

"She loved her family to her core and would do anything for them," wrote Shaylee Gaudenzi, the sister of Grewell's boyfriend who organized the fundraiser. "She was a fighter she was a very strong woman who was trying to better herself and was working so hard on being the best she could for her and her family."

Click here if you would like to donate.

We will update you if we get more information.

