FWP gives update on 'moose taunting' incident in Big Sky

A video posted to Facebook on April 1, 2023, shows two men taunting a moose at night in a residential area in Big Sky.

The person filming the video is located across a street from the two men. He can be heard shouting—in profanity-laced language—at the men, telling them to keep away.

The men continue taunting and inching toward the moose until the man closer to it reaches out and touches its flank.

The moose then turns to charge, and one of the men slips and falls on ice while trying to get away from the moose.

The video ends as the moose begins charging. It’s not clear if the man was injured.

Video shows men taunting wild moose in Big Sky neighborhood

MTN reporter Donna Kelley talked with Morgan Jacobsen of FWP, who said there has not been any enforcement action taken at this point because they have not been able to identify the two people involved.

FWP is monitoring the moose’s activity to see if it continues to come into town or hang around residential areas.

The moose has not been seen in Big Sky since that incident and the video was taken.

Jacobsen says residents of that area say they see the moose infrequently. The moose tends to come into town when there’s a snowstorm, but with the weather warming, FWP hopes they will not see it for the rest of the season.

The investigation is still open. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter