FWP relocates grizzly bear captured near Ovando

GREAT FALLS — Wildlife officials recently captured a grizzly bear in the Ovando area and relocated it to the north side of the Rattlesnake Wilderness the same day.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) says the bear was captured on September 2nd after it repeatedly returned to an abandoned shed in search of grain and horse food.

The 211-pound female grizzly did not have a history of human conflicts.

FWP notes that bears are increasingly active as they prepare for winter, and that many conflicts involve bears getting into livestock feed and unsecured garbage as they search for food.

In early July, a grizzly bear killed a woman in the Ovando area; the bear was later found and killed.

FWP says that preventing a conflict is easier than dealing with one, and offers the following information:

