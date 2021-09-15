FWP relocates grizzly bear captured near Ovando

GREAT FALLS — Wildlife officials recently captured a grizzly bear in the Ovando area and relocated it to the north side of the Rattlesnake Wilderness the same day.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) says the bear was captured on September 2nd after it repeatedly returned to an abandoned shed in search of grain and horse food.
The 211-pound female grizzly did not have a history of human conflicts.
FWP notes that bears are increasingly active as they prepare for winter, and that many conflicts involve bears getting into livestock feed and unsecured garbage as they search for food.
In early July, a grizzly bear killed a woman in the Ovando area; the bear was later found and killed.
FWP says that preventing a conflict is easier than dealing with one, and offers the following information:
- Bear spray is a highly effective, non-lethal bear deterrent. Carry EPA-approved bear spray and know how to use it.
- Never feed wildlife, especially bears. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose a threat to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.
- Know your bears. It is important to know the difference between grizzly bears and black bears, whether you are hunting or hiking.
- Always keep a safe distance from wildlife. Never intentionally get close to a bear.
- Remove or secure food attractants. Bear-resistant containers and a properly constructed electrified fence are proven effective at deterring bears.
- For more information, visit fwp.mt.gov.