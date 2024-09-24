FWP unveils 'Grizzly Bear Mortality Dashboard'

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has unveiled the Grizzly Bear Mortality Dashboard (link), an online tool that provides up-to-date information on known grizzly bear deaths across the state.

The site displays mortality information, including the various factors that contribute to grizzly bear deaths in Montana, outside of Tribal lands.

For 2024, the year-to-date number of grizzly bear deaths in Montana is 23.

Among the types of mortality referenced on the list: Conflict Removal (livestock); Conflict Removal (attractants); Defense of Life; Car/Train; and Mistaken ID.

FWP said in a news release that by increasing transparency and providing accessible information, FWP aims to educate communities and foster a better understanding of the circumstances that often lead to bear mortalities.



Grizzly bears in Montana are currently listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA). However, Montana has petitioned to remove ESA protections from bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) and has supported Wyoming in petitioning to remove ESA protections from bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE).

Montana is also home to four grizzly bear recovery zones including the NCDE, GYE, the Bitterroot Ecosystem and the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem.

Between Montana’s portion of all four recovery zones and other areas where grizzly bears have established populations, FWP estimates that there are about 2,000 grizzly bears in Montana.

“We know the public is interested and passionate about grizzly bears and their management,” Kujala said. “This dashboard lets them see what’s happening with bear mortalities on a daily basis.”

The Grizzly Bear Mortality Dashboard will update daily at 1 p.m. The dashboard will reset to the new year in January, but data from previous years will be available through FWP’s Grizzly Bear Management webpage

Click here to visit the website.