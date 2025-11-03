Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Gallatin County sergeant dies in hunting accident

Michael Flohr
Flohr Family
Michael Flohr
Posted

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says one of its longtime detention sergeants has died in a hunting accident.

The agency said that Sergeant Michael Flohr was found dead on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Magpie Gulch in Broadwater County.

The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office in a news release called Flohr “an exceptional leader, officer, husband, father, and friend,” and said the office is rallying around his family.

Flohr served at the Gallatin County Detention Center and was described as an icon in public safety.

TRENDING
Great Falls Mayoral Candidates: Cory Reeves and Jasmine Taylor Obituary: Naomi "Nimie" B. Mitchell Man facing charges for driving on to Black Eagle Island Montana Millionaire tickets on sale Saturday

No other detail have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App